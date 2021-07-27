Attys Plan Withdrawal From Cannabis Workers' PPE OT Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing two Cresco Labs workers who say the cannabis company failed to pay them for time spent putting on personal protective equipment told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that the firm anticipates withdrawing from the case after weeks of no contact with the workers, halting a scheduled hearing in its tracks. Rod Johnston of Sommers Schwartz PC told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman that withdrawing from the case was the firm's only alternative, as lawyers have tried and failed for several weeks to reach the workers "by telephone, email, text message, you name it." Janice Dutcher and Stacy Negley also...

