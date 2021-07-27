Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T. Rowe Price Inks Deal To End ERISA In-House Fund Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- T. Rowe Price Group has settled an ERISA class action accusing it of enriching itself at its workers' expense by packing the company's 401(k) plan with in-house products, according to paperwork filed in Maryland federal court.

A telephone conference was held before U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite on Tuesday to discuss the terms of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action settlement, which have not been disclosed publicly.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar signed paperwork acknowledging the settlement Monday, though his order — which closed the case — was later stricken to allow the parties to tie up loose ends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!