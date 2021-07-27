T. Rowe Price Inks Deal To End ERISA In-House Fund Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- T. Rowe Price Group has settled an ERISA class action accusing it of enriching itself at its workers' expense by packing the company's 401(k) plan with in-house products, according to paperwork filed in Maryland federal court. A telephone conference was held before U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite on Tuesday to discuss the terms of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action settlement, which have not been disclosed publicly. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar signed paperwork acknowledging the settlement Monday, though his order — which closed the case — was later stricken to allow the parties to tie up loose ends...

