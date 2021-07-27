FCC Might Begin Collecting Broadcast Diversity Data Again

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- After a 20-year pause, the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday took a step toward resuming its practice of collecting data on the racial, ethnic and gender makeup of the broadcast industry to determine whether there has been hiring discrimination. The commission announced on Tuesday that it's seeking comment on proposals to resolve issues highlighted in several decades-old court rulings. The D.C. Circuit had determined in 2001 that employment data that the FCC was collecting to assess the industry's compliance with its equal employment opportunity requirements violated due process. In the early 1990s, Congress required the FCC to start collecting data on...

