Key Republican Says Khan Instigating Liberal FTC 'Putsch'

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A senior Republican on the Federal Trade Commission's Senate oversight committee blasted FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan's efforts to beef up merger reviews and reduce GOP influence at the agency, which signal a "progressive putsch" underway at the commission, according to him. Utah Sen. Mike Lee, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, penned a blistering letter to Khan contending she has already taken several steps to "burden American business" through drastic liberal measures. Khan's appointment cemented a Democratic FTC majority after she was confirmed June 15. "For the sake of our antitrust enforcement regime, competitive markets and the American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS