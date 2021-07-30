9th Circ. Honey Label Ruling Reflects 'Common Sense' Shift

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Opinions may vary on who said it better — Emily Dickinson: The pedigree of Honey / Does not concern the bee; or the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit: [G]iven the foraging nature of bees … it is impossible to produce honey that is derived exclusively from a single floral source. But regardless of whether you prefer poetry or prose, reasonable consumers cannot leave common sense at the door, and courts are growing more willing to dismiss labeling challenges under the reasonable-consumer test. On July 15, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit unanimously affirmed the dismissal of three...

