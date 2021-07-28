Amid FTC Row, GOP Reps. Invite Agency Whistleblowing

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- New Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan's aggressive push to ramp up enforcement, already under fire by her Republican FTC colleagues, drew the ire Wednesday of House GOP lawmakers who encouraged agency staffers to email an inbox set up for "whistleblowers." In a House hearing examining a slate of legislative consumer protection proposals — Khan's first time before lawmakers since her confirmation last month — several Republican House members reiterated concerns raised by her GOP peers about the way she is already changing the agency. "I'm concerned, when we hear reports of individuals inside the FTC being silenced and your other...

