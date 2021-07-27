Former Gov't Contractor Gets 45 Months For Classified Leaks

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contractor who leaked classified defense documents to the media was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Daniel Everette Hale, 33, pled guilty in March to retention and transmission of national defense information, using his top-secret NGA clearance to access classified documents unrelated to his work and passing those documents on to a reporter. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Hale, a former Air Force intelligence analyst who also worked on assignment to the National Security Agency,...

