FCC Nixes Dish's Try To Null T-Mobile, Verizon C-Band Bids

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has shot down a bid by Dish Network to prevent mobile-industry competitors T-Mobile and Verizon from obtaining licenses in the C-Band, finding that the tracts won by the companies at auction do not flout spectrum-aggregation limits. The agency ruled Friday that both companies are eligible to expand their 5G services in the C-Band, which spans the frequencies of 3.7 to 4.2 GHz, and that their enlarged spectrum holdings won't hand them anti-competitive advantages. "We find that grant of the 3.7 GHz service license applications will serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity," the FCC wrote. "Specifically, we...

