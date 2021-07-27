Commerce Slaps Early Duties On Chinese Lifts

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set preliminary duties of up to 435% Tuesday on Chinese firms that declined to participate in its investigation into claims of unfair subsidies for makers and exporters of electric lifts. The machinery in question, known as mobile access equipment, is used to move workers and equipment to high-up destinations on construction sites and in industrial and warehouse settings. Commerce sent out 19 quantity and value questionnaires to Chinese companies that make or export mobile access equipment this spring. Five of those never reached their destinations, and only seven responses came back on time, the agency said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS