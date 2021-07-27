Biden Seeks Fast Asylum Processing In Immigration Blueprint

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration intends on speeding up asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border, including by allowing asylum officers to decide claims for protection, according to a Tuesday blueprint outlining the next steps of President Joe Biden's immigration agenda. Biden's plans to promote a "fair, orderly and humane" immigration system appeared largely based on improving asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border while working to stem the number of migrants from Central America. "Success in building this fair, orderly and humane immigration system won't be achieved overnight, especially after the prior administration's irrational and inhumane policies, but this administration has a blueprint to...

