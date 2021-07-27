Ex-Coach Beats Pitt's Claim His Bias Suit Was Bogus

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former University of Pittsburgh wrestling coach beat claims that he abused the legal process with a lawsuit accusing the university of racial bias, after a Pennsylvania state court judge ruled in his favor. Jason Peters had argued that Pitt couldn't sue him for filing a frivolous lawsuit if there was probable cause in his underlying claims related to his 2017 firing, and the court agreed with him Monday. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward sustained Peters' preliminary objections and dismissed Pitt's suit, though she left it open for the university to amend its complaint a second time....

