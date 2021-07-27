'Red Gold' Trademark Sanctions Row Ends In A Draw

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A sanctions fight in trademark litigation between Swiss watchmaker Breitling and a California jeweler over the term "red gold" has been put to rest, after a Connecticut magistrate judge ruled that neither side put forth enough evidence to prove their dueling claims of misconduct. In a brief opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti said Breitling's claims that opposing attorney David Hecht of Hecht Partners LLP had slandered the company in a press release and lied to the court about his departure from his former firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, didn't hold up under scrutiny....

