Judge Axes Utah LLC's Contract Claims Against Conn. Atty

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- One of Connecticut's most seasoned federal judges ruled that a Utah company could not pursue breach of contract and covenant claims against a New Haven County-based attorney whom it accused of helping it purchase tax lien certificate portfolios at prices he knew were inflated. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Lynne Bryant's Tuesday ruling dismissed one count each of breach of contract, implied contract and good-faith covenant from REI Holdings LLC's lawsuit against Edward Marcus and The Marcus Law Firm. The North Branford lawyer must still face counts of legal malpractice, Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act violations, fiduciary duty breach and fraudulent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS