Fandango Can't Arbitrate Fla. Wiretap Claims, Judge Advises

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday recommended striking down Fandango's bid to arbitrate claims that it violated the state's wiretapping law by unlawfully tracking users' online activities, finding that the "inconspicuous appearance and poor placement" of the arbitration agreement on its website failed to provide visitors with adequate notice of the policy. Fandango Media LLC had urged the federal court to send to arbitration a putative class action brought under the Florida Security of Communications Act, arguing that plaintiff Jason Goldstein's allegations that it had used "session replay" technology to intercept electronic communications from website visitors without their knowledge or permission were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS