Feds Drop Pilot Flying J Fraud Case After 6th Circ. Defeat

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Tennessee federal prosecutors on Tuesday moved to toss their long-running fraud case against former high-ranking employees of truck stop operator Pilot Flying J, citing a recent appellate loss and concerns over the reliability of government cooperators. Prosecutors asked the court to permanently dismiss all remaining counts against Pilot Flying J's ex-president, Mark Hazelwood, and former sales division employees Scott "Scooter" Wombold and Heather Jones, who were among more than a dozen people charged in the past decade over an alleged scheme to cheat customers out of agreed-upon discounts on diesel trucking fuel. The government's motion remains pending. The Sixth Circuit tossed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS