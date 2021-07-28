White House Unveils New Proposed Buy American Rule

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration issued its new proposed Buy American rule Wednesday, with plans to raise domestic content requirements for federal purchases and to provide price preferences for certain products deemed critical within the domestic supply chain. The notice of proposed rulemaking from the administration seeks to make changes to the Buy American Act and comes as a result of President Joe Biden's January executive order that sought to tighten federal purchasing criteria. Although federal agencies are mandated to give preference to American companies in the roughly $600 billion they spend on federal contracting each year, those preferences are frequently implemented inconsistently...

