No Discovery Stay For YPF Appeal Of White & Case DQ Denial

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday said he won't put a $14 billion environmental liability claim against YPF SA on hold while the Argentine energy company appeals his decision not to disqualify White & Case LLP from the action, saying he can't predict what "path" the Third Circuit will take. In a memorandum opinion U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi denied YPF's request for a two-month pause in depositions in Maxus Liquidating Trust's case against the company, saying discovery is close to finished and that YPF's appeal could result in "a myriad of options and outcomes." "This court cannot presume the result...

