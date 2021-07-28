NJ Hospital Ducks Disability Bias Suit At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a nurse's disability bias suit against a New Jersey hospital, backing a lower court's decision that a jury couldn't find that her former employer's reason for letting her go was just a smokescreen for discrimination. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's decision granting summary judgment to Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. in Michelle Iapichino's lawsuit alleging violations of the Family Medical Leave Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Iapichino had been let go after testing positive on the job for various substances, including marijuana and...

