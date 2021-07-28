Vehicle Repair Tech Co. Says Competitor Hacked, Stole Data

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An automotive repair software company is suing Autel and its affiliate for allegedly stealing trade secrets and proprietary data through relentless clandestine spoofing attacks in China, locking out legitimate users and forcing it to shut down access to its servers. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Snap-on Inc. and its affiliate Mitchell Repair Information Co. accused two Autel companies of illegally impersonating its handheld tablets to gain access to more than $100 million worth of automotive repair information, in violation of state and federal computer fraud and copyright laws. Nothing short of a preliminary injunction would halt Autel's...

