California Wants High Court To Toss Venoco Takings Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A California state agency is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn what it is calling a "dangerous and unreasonable" Third Circuit decision that sovereign immunity can't stop a Chapter 11 trustee from filing suit over assets taken from bankrupt oil driller Venoco LLC. In its petition, the California State Lands Commission argued both that the Third Circuit misinterpreted a 2006 Supreme Court ruling and that the decision should be reexamined, calling the high court's conclusion that the states waived their immunity to bankruptcy court actions when they ratified the U.S. Constitution a mistake. Venoco made two trips through bankruptcy before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS