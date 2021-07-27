OAN Cites Andy Rooney Ruling In Maddow Fight At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- One America News Network's owner urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive claims that MSNBC's Rachel Maddow defamed it by calling the network "Russian propaganda," pointing to its 1990 decision involving "60 Minutes" pundit Andy Rooney and saying "it only takes one statement" to slip from hyperbole to factual assertion. Amnon Z. Siegel of Miller Barondess LLP, who represents OAN's owner, Herring Networks Inc., told a Ninth Circuit panel during a remote hearing that the district court in California erred in finding that Maddow's saying that OAN "really literally is Russian propaganda" is shielded by that state's anti-SLAPP law, designed to...

