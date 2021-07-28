Brandy Melville's TM Trial Win Over Redbubble Slashed

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge reduced teen fashion retailer Brandy Melville's $520,000 trademark win against print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble to $220,000 on Tuesday, after finding that one of two trademark claims resulting in jury-awarded damages fell short. Just over a month after a California federal jury found Redbubble liable for $300,000 for the unauthorized sale of goods bearing Brandy Melville's heart trademark and for $200,000 for unauthorized sale of goods bearing its Los Angeles lightning trademark, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Tuesday threw out part of the jury's verdict, finding Brandy Melville hadn't shown adequate evidence that Redbubble counterfeited its heart...

