Ex-Partner Says Kutak Rock Squeezed Him Out Of Pot Venture

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A onetime Kutak Rock partner filed a legal malpractice suit against his former firm in Chicago state court, alleging that a cohort of its attorneys and clients squeezed him out of a cannabis venture that was his idea. Lance C. Tyson alleged that Kutak Rock attorneys created a group of companies on his behalf, called PBKM LLC and PBKM Holdings LLC, in late 2019 with the intention of applying for and holding social equity licenses in Illinois' new recreational cannabis market. According to the complaint filed Friday in Cook County, Illinois, Tyson was to have been the majority shareholder and primary...

