Ex-NY Judge Denies He Raped Secretary Amid Criminal Probe

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A former New York state judge is under criminal investigation after his court secretary accused him of rape and forced sex acts in a federal civil rights lawsuit, prompting a video rebuttal from the ex-judge on Wednesday branding it a consensual affair. Former New York State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum is under investigation by the Monroe County sheriff and district attorney for "possible criminal conduct," the sheriff said Tuesday, a week and a half after the former jurist's secretary Rebecca Klymn accused the court system of failing to act on her complaints that the judge used threats to sexually abuse...

