Maine Recycling Law Could Spark Wave Of Policies Across US

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- A new Maine law could signal a fresh era of recycling responsibility for businesses in America by requiring companies to pay to recycle the packaging on the products they sell, a policy that experts expect to be adopted in other parts of the country. The new law positions the Pine Tree State as the unlikely pioneer in a growing effort to shift the responsibility for recycling the mounds of packaging tossed aside after a customer's latest online order lands on their doorsteps. Similar measures have been proposed in other states in a wave of legislation aimed at forcing companies to rethink...

