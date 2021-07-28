Converse Fights Skechers' Bid To Kick Sneaker Suit Claims

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Converse has hit back at Skechers' attempt to escape a trademark lawsuit over the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, telling a New York federal judge that certain claims against its rival were not barred due to an earlier U.S. International Trade Commission investigation. In a brief filed Tuesday, Converse urged the district judge to deny Skechers' dismissal motion, which argued Converse was precluded from raising its New York state trademark dilution and common law trademark infringement claims because it failed to do so earlier in an ITC investigation involving the same parties. Converse disputed the notion, saying that it could not have...

