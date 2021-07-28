Insurer Asks 5th Circ. To Nix Eateries' Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. has urged the Fifth Circuit to toss a COVID-19 coverage suit filed by two Texas barbecue restaurants, arguing that the eateries hadn't suffered any property damage to trigger coverage. The carrier said Tuesday that Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue LLC and its Dallas counterpart failed to demonstrate that either the pandemic or related government orders, which restricted on-site dining, caused any physical change to its restaurants' facilities. "The inability of the policyholder to make full use of a space due to public health concerns is not the equivalent of a direct or physical commercial property loss," State...

