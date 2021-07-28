UFCW Fund Scores $1.4M Deal In Withdrawal Liability Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The owner of a now-defunct food distributor agreed to shell out $1.4 million to end a United Food and Commercial Workers pension fund's lawsuit over the company pulling out of the multi-employer plan. An Illinois federal judge signed off on a consent judgment Monday, wrapping up a lawsuit brought by the UFCW International Union-Industry Pension Fund and its trustees against Alan Gordon, the owner of since-dissolved County Distributors, Inc. The fund's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, filed in March, claimed Gordon, through his multiple affiliated holding companies and food distribution companies, shirked his responsibility to pay the pension fund more...

