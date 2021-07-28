Sotomayor Asks NY Judge To Weigh In On State Eviction Law

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday signaled that she may tap her colleagues to consider an emergency application from New York landlords seeking to block enforcement of the state's coronavirus anti-eviction law. Justice Sotomayor set an Aug. 4 deadline for New York's chief administrative judge Lawrence Marks, the defendant in the case, to respond. The move came one day after the landlords submitted their application for a writ of injunction, saying that New York's law violates their due process rights. A lower court's ruling to the contrary has "exacerbated confusion" on an important constitutional issue, they claimed, and could cause...

