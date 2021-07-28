Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sotomayor Asks NY Judge To Weigh In On State Eviction Law

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday signaled that she may tap her colleagues to consider an emergency application from New York landlords seeking to block enforcement of the state's coronavirus anti-eviction law.

Justice Sotomayor set an Aug. 4 deadline for New York's chief administrative judge Lawrence Marks, the defendant in the case, to respond. The move came one day after the landlords submitted their application for a writ of injunction, saying that New York's law violates their due process rights.

A lower court's ruling to the contrary has "exacerbated confusion" on an important constitutional issue, they claimed, and could cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!