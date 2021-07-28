Mass. Top Court May Help 1st Circ. Decide 7-Eleven Wage Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday suggested it might turn to Massachusetts' top court to help sort out whether 7-Eleven franchisees should be classified as employers under the state's Wage Act. A group of five 7-Eleven franchisees, who had brought a proposed class action asking for employee classification for benefits purposes, turned to the federal appellate court after a U.S. district judge found last September that defining all franchisees as employees "would eviscerate the franchise business model." Speaking for the franchisees at oral arguments Wednesday, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC, said the panel could ask the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court...

