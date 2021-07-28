Auto Co. Settles EEOC Suit Over Chemo Discrimination

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission informed a Texas federal court that an auto recycler has agreed to pay a former employee $90,000 to resolve claims it illegally fired her during chemotherapy treatment instead of making reasonable accommodations. The EEOC filed a consent decree it reached with East Texas auto recycling center K&L Auto Crushers LLC Tuesday. The agreement sees the company paying its former controller, Claudia Vestal, $90,000 and agreeing to notify all employees of their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The deal also requires the company to hold annual training sessions for management and human resources about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS