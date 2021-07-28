Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Co. Reaches Deal With Ecuador Over $412M Award

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has approved a Bahamian oil company's bid to let it enforce a $412 million arbitral award against Ecuador after the parties reached a deal on the amount of interest owed in a dispute over profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell in a minute order on Wednesday granted Perenco Ecuador Ltd.'s motion to lift a stay of proceedings in its long-running dispute with the Republic of Ecuador, which said the two sides have finally reached an agreement on the amount of interest owed after an International Centre for Settlement of Investment...

