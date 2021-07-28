DOJ Authorizes Ex-US Atty In Ga. To Discuss Trump Pressure

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice to talk to congressional committees about whether former President Donald Trump pressured him and others to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. Byung "BJay" Pak, a Trump appointee, received an authorization letter on Monday from Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer, permitting him to open up about what he learned in office. The DOJ letter referenced requests to Pak by the House Oversight and Reform Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee for transcribed interviews. The committees are seeking information about Trump's efforts during his presidential...

