Atty Being Sued By Rackspace Founder Seeks Sanctions

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas lawyer has urged a state court to sanction the founder of cloud computing company Rackspace Technology Inc. for baselessly accusing the attorney of betraying him by representing his wife in a contentious divorce, saying the suit is an attempt to bully the wife into silence. In an answer to Rackspace CEO Graham Weston's suit, unsealed Tuesday, San Antonio lawyer Jason Davis of Davis & Santos PC attacked claims that he and his firm committed fraud by representing Elizabeth Weston in the divorce case. Davis accused Graham Weston of filing the July 21 lawsuit, which seeks a return of $2.9 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS