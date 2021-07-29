Biden Immigration Plan Seeks Help From Allies, Private Sector

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:12 AM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday expanded on President Joe Biden's 21-point plan to reshape federal immigration policy, underscoring that the success of the initiatives will depend on support from partner nations as well as private sector actors. Following the release of a blueprint earlier this week, which centers on improving asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and stemming the number of migrants from Central America, senior administration officials told reporters that private businesses will be encouraged to invest in Central America with the goal of boosting economic conditions and creating less of an incentive for migrants to move to the U.S....

