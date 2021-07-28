AMC Can't Drive Stake Into Reanimated 'Walking Dead' Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California judge has breathed new life into a lawsuit brought by the producers of "The Walking Dead" accusing the AMC Network of cheating them out of their fair share of profits on the show, declining to dismiss major elements from a third amended complaint that pursues new legal theories and punitive damages. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley on Tuesday overruled AMC's demurrer on a claim for a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing on a key contract provision at the center of the dispute, which was that AMC "shall" provide the definition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS