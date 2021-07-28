Insurer Eludes Coverage Of Sex-Trafficking Suit Against Pa. Inn

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. is not required to defend a motel against allegations in an amended sex-trafficking suit, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled, finding that the issue of coverage has already been decided and upheld by the Third Circuit. U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker explained in a decision Tuesday that a minor plaintiff's amended allegations in an underlying lawsuit did not renew the coverage dispute. Even if the amended allegations were not made in response to Judge Timothy J. Savage's 2018 ruling, Judge Tucker held the policyholders were still barred from again seeking coverage. Policyholders Motel Management Services Inc., which does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS