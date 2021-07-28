SDNY Takes Over 'Lottery Lawyer' Case Due To EDNY Conflict

Law360, New York (July 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are taking over the case accusing the "Lottery Lawyer" of defrauding clients out of millions of dollars from the Eastern District of New York in light of a conflict due to the marriage of the acting EDNY U.S. attorney and a lawyer for the former Rivkin Radler partner. During a morning teleconference Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Elbert of the Eastern District said her office is stepping back from supervising the case and colleagues from across the East River will be taking over....

