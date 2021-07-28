2 Firms Seek To Rep Investors In Sprawling Robinhood Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA and Bursor & Fisher PA have filed lead plaintiff bids in consolidated actions that are part of multidistrict litigation alleging stock-trading app Robinhood caused more than $10 billion in market capitalization losses after its customers were hit in January with trading restrictions on certain stocks. In a motion filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, Rosen sought to represent individual Robinhood user Blue Laine-Beveridge, who claims he lost nearly $122,400 in connection with the company's decision to restrict trading in certain stocks that surged during a trading frenzy earlier this year. The restricted stocks included those of...

