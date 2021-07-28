Ex-CEO Laid Off Workers Before Alleged IP Theft, Jury Told

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Applied Materials Inc.'s former CEO took the stand Wednesday in a California federal jury trial over criminal charges that four ex-employees stole trade secrets to launch a startup, testifying that he shut down their division and rejected their pitch to license Applied's IP for $8 million before they allegedly stole it. Michael Splinter's testimony came during the second day of a trial that kicked off Tuesday with prosecutors accusing four workers — Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald — of conspiring in the summer of 2012 to steal proprietary LCD chip technology that Applied had spent six years...

