Constellation Attys Nab $2.3M In 'To Kalon' TM Fight

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Constellation Brands scored $2.3 million in attorney fees in a small winery's trademark lawsuit against it after a California federal judge on Wednesday slammed the winery's owner for using the court to test his "self-centered, unfounded ideas" and hiring attorneys to do his "bidding." U.S. District Judge Yvonne G. Rogers said she couldn't recall an instance in her court in which fees were awarded for cases deemed "exceptional," but the circumstances of Oakville-based The Vineyard House's lawsuit against Constellation made it the exception. In January, Judge Rogers rejected TVH's efforts to stop Constellation from using the "To Kalon" brand name, unpersuaded...

