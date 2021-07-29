Pepsi Loses 8th Circ. Appeal Of Bottler's $3M Jury Win

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has refused to scrap a nearly $3 million contract verdict against PepsiCo, ruling that dramatic closing arguments from the company's former bottling partner walked "right up to the line of impropriety" but did not cross it. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson on Wednesday, a three-judge panel rejected PepsiCo Inc.'s request for a new trial. The beverage giant had sought to undo an Iowa federal jury's November 2019 finding that it owes millions for breaking a promise to reimburse Midwest distribution conglomerate Mahaska Bottling Co. after undercutting its prices through deals with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS