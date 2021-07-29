Paddington Bear Goes To The High Court Over IP Royalties

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- A London company has asked the High Court in London to enforce the terms of a royalties agreement for merchandise connected to the intellectual property rights of Paddington Bear, the marmalade-loving children's book character. Pixdene Ltd. asked the court Monday to force Paddington and Company Ltd., which is now owned by a French movie studio, to hand over documents as part of an audit of the amount of revenue that has been earned through the exploitation of intellectual property rights tied to the friendly bear from Peru. According to the particulars of claim, Paddington and Company agreed to a 10% royalties...

