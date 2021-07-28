Soccer League To Settle Age Limit Suit If Judge Voids Rulings

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Soccer League agreed on Wednesday to give up a Ninth Circuit attempt to nix 15-year-old soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie's professional contract, as long as an Oregon federal judge vacates a number of opinions that took issue with the league's age restrictions. In a settlement agreement submitted to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, the NWSL promised to drop its appeal challenging the judge's decision allowing Moultrie to sign with the Portland Thorns despite the league's rule normally shutting out under-18 players. But the NWSL will only dismiss the appeal on the condition that Judge Immergut vacate her findings that...

