Insurer Asks 2nd Circ. To Chop Martial Arts Studio's Virus Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday not to revive a New York martial arts studio's COVID-19 lawsuit for business losses that was tossed by a lower court in April. The insurer said in its appellee brief that a New York federal judge had correctly ruled that neither government shutdown orders nor the virus itself caused any property damage to Kim-Chee LLC and Yup Chagi Inc.'s business as required by the policy to trigger coverage. Arguing there were too many cases to cite, Philadelphia said the district court judge's decision aligned with similar rulings by numerous other courts...

