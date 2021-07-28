Endo, Arnold & Porter Accused Of Cover-Up In Opioid MDL

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals and its Arnold & Porter lawyers are making "incredibly belated" discovery disclosures in multidistrict opioid litigation after a severe punishment for discovery violations in a separate opioid case, and an explanation under oath is needed, an Illinois federal judge heard Wednesday. The assertions occurred during an MDL hearing and came on the heels of a default judgment against Endo in a Tennessee opioid case, where a state judge in April found that Endo "willfully withheld" information during discovery and that "Endo and its attorneys' false statements" amounted to professional misconduct. Seeger Weiss LLP partner Jennifer Scullion made the assertions...

