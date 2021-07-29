Beverage Maker Celsius Can't Nix Artificial Fruit Flavoring Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't ax claims that fitness drink company Celsius deceived consumers about the fruit content of its sparkling water, finding that it was too early to determine what a reasonable consumer would glean from the beverages' front label. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel on Tuesday denied Celsius Holdings Inc.'s motion to dismiss a proposed class action by two buyers, Jimy Ruiz of California and Michael Cavallero of New York. The company's primary argument for ending the suit, that reasonable consumers would understand there is no fruit in the product, can't be determined this early in the proceedings,...

