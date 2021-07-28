Reggie Bush Won't Get Heisman Back Despite NCAA Reforms

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush and others stripped of awards or records by the NCAA for receiving impermissible benefits while in school will not see them restored, despite a recent rule change allowing name, image and likeness pay, the NCAA said Wednesday. "Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," the NCAA said in a statement sent to Law360 Wednesday regarding Bush's Heisman Trophy. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports," the statement...

