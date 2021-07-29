Clothing Importers To Pay $6M For False Invoice Scheme

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A businessman and two apparel companies agreed to pay a total $6 million for using false invoices to underpay duties for clothing imported from China, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Under a settlement, which a New York federal court approved Wednesday, Stargate Apparel Inc., Rivstar Apparel Inc. and their former CEO and owner, Joseph Bailey, "admit, acknowledge and accept responsibility for" understating the value of clothing they imported to the U.S. to reduce the amount they owed in duties. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said the settlement, alongside the separate criminal charges prosecutors levied against Bailey, showed that her office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS