Ex-NJ Judge Fights Ethics Charges Over Groping Accusation

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey municipal court judge accused of groping a woman in his law office has denied violating state standards for jurists as he seeks to escape an ethics complaint a few months after completing a probationary program for a related criminal charge. In an answer made available Wednesday, Nino F. Falcone, 80, called for the dismissal of the complaint from the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, denying its allegations that he squeezed the woman's breast, told her to let him "play" with her and offered her "birthday money" after releasing her wrist during their August 2019 encounter....

